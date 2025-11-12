News
Crunchyroll Streams 'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' 2nd Season, Screens Premieres at Anime Frontier
posted on by Alex Mateo
Hana-Kimi, You and I Are Polar Opposites, more anime screen at event in Fort Worth, TX
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the second season for the television anime of Haruka Mitsui's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You (Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda or KoiShima) manga in January for the winter 2026 season. The anime will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.
Crunchyroll also confirmed that it will screen the following premieres at this year's Anime Frontier event, including Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You:
- Sentenced to Be a Hero — December 12 at 3:30-5:30 p.m. CST
- Release that Witch Chinese animation — December 13 at 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CST
- You and I Are Polar Opposites — December 13 at 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CST
- With You, Our Love Will Make it Through — December 13 at 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CST
- Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter — December 14 at 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CST
- Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 4 — December 14 at 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CST
- A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation — December 14 at 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CST
- Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Season 2 — December 14 at 12:30-2:00 p.m. CST
- Hana-Kimi — December 14 at 12:30-2:00 p.m. CST
- Go For It, Nakamura-kun! Episodes 1-2 — December 14 at 2:30-3:30 p.m. CST
The company will announce more premiere screenings for the event in the future.
Anime Frontier 2025 will take place in Fort Worth, TX from December 12-14.
