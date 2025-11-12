×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll Streams 'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' 2nd Season, Screens Premieres at Anime Frontier

posted on by Alex Mateo
Hana-Kimi, You and I Are Polar Opposites, more anime screen at event in Fort Worth, TX

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. 2nd season visual
Image via Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. anime's website
©満井春香・講談社／アニメ「どうせ、恋してしまうんだ。」製作委員会
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the second season for the television anime of Haruka Mitsui's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You (Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda or KoiShima) manga in January for the winter 2026 season. The anime will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Crunchyroll also confirmed that it will screen the following premieres at this year's Anime Frontier event, including Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You:

The company will announce more premiere screenings for the event in the future.

Anime Frontier 2025 will take place in Fort Worth, TX from December 12-14.

Sources: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine, link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives