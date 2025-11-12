Shun Matsuena's Kichijōji Shōnen! Manga Ends

Manga launched in December 2024

Shun Matsuena's Kichijōji Shōnen! (Kichijōji Boy) manga will end in its next chapter on December 12.

The manga's story is set in Kichijōji, a neighborhood in Musashino city in Western Tokyo, where Matseuna spent his childhood days.

The manga launched in Monthly Shonen Sunday in December 2024. The manga was first published as a one-shot manga in the magazine in 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 18.

Matsuena launched another new manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine titled Sora e... (To the Skies) on January 15. Shogakukan published the ongoing manga's third volume on October 17.

Matsuena ended the Kimi wa 008 (You are 008) manga in May 2024. The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final volume in July 2024.

Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014. The manga inspired a television anime series that Funimation released in North America. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.