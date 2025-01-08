KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple's Shun Matsuena Launches New Manga on January 15

Sora e manga follows superhuman boy who rises from undergroundto

This year's sixth issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Wednesday that Shun Matsuena will launch a new manga series titled Sora e (To the Skies) in the magazine's next issue on January 15.

The manga's story centers on Hiiro, an " Overman " superhuman boy who lives in an underground world. He goes above ground to protect our world, and there, he learns about human emotions and its warmth.

Matsuena recently launched a manga titled Kichijōji Shōnen (Kichijōji Boy) in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine on December 12. The manga was first published as a one-shot manga in the magazine in 2019.

Matsuena ended the Kimi wa 008 (You are 008) manga in May 2024. The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final compiled book volume in July 2024.

Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014. The manga inspired a television anime series that Funimation released in North America. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.