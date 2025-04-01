Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's April Fool's! Which means people making announcements you're not quite sure if they're real or not — like these from the anime and manga world:
August-Soft
『夜明け前より瑠璃色な』発売20周年を記念して236,845,348/1スケールのアクリルスタンドの発売が決定いたしました。— オーガスト (@august_soft) March 31, 2025
なんと月まで届く大きさで送料無料です！
ぜひこの機会にお買い求めくださいませ。#エイプリルフール #夜明け前より瑠璃色な pic.twitter.com/dPNG9jcvfc
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of Brighter than the Dawning Blue [Yoake Mae Yori Ruri Iro Na -Crescent Love-], we have decided to release a 236,845,348/1-scale acrylic stand.
It's so big it can reach the moon and shipping is free!
Please take this opportunity to purchase it.
Feena Super-Dreadnought-Class Acrylic Stand
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion
【キービジュアル公開】— コードギアスプロジェクト (@GEASSPROJECT) March 31, 2025
キミのために、世界を壊す―――。
-----------------------------------
「コードギアス 反逆のルルーシュ(？)」
20XX年、何かが始動！？
-----------------------------------#geassp #コードギアス #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/gRfBIfJAuR
【Key visual release】
I will destroy the world for you.
-----------------------------------
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (?)
Something is starting in the year 20XX!?
-----------------------------------
EA Japan
／— EA Japan (@eajapan) March 31, 2025
📢アップデート情報：ヴァルキリーのボイスを関西弁に変更予定✨️
＼
ヴァルキリーのボイスを関西弁に変更予定です！
関西魂あふれる新ボイスで、敵を制圧しましょう！🔥
アップデートを楽しみにお待ち下さい！#エイプリルフール
※実際にApex Legendsゲーム内での実装予定はございません。 pic.twitter.com/mXjWM6kgAz
／
📢Update information: Valkyrie's voice will be changed to Kansai dialect✨
＼
We plan to change Valkyrie's voice to the Kansai dialect!
Dominate your enemies with the new voice full of Kansai spirit!🔥
Please look forward to the update!
#AprilFoolsDay
※There are no plans to actually implement this in the Apex Legends.
ENTERGRAM (Nekura na Classmate ga Ore no Ibukuro wo Tsukande Hanashite Kurenai)
🎉新作発表🎉— ENTERGRAM / エンターグラム (@entergram_info) March 31, 2025
『陽キャなクラスメイトが俺の胃袋を掴んで放してくれない』 発売決定いたしました！ #陽クラ #根クラ #ビジュアルアーツ #エンターグラム#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/1HXEgjhzzF
🎉 New release 🎉
Yo-kya na Classmate ga Ore no Ibukuro o Tsukande Hanashite Kurenai is now available for purchase!
Kaleido Star
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥— 「カレイドスター」アニメ公式アカウント (@Kaleido_anime) March 31, 2025
シンのカレイドスター
✨シンのPV公開✨
◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
／
みんなーー！
カレイドスターが帰ってきたよー！
＼
何かが始まる...のか？#カレイドスター#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/OlM9yGk1Ab
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥
Shin's Kaleido Star
✨Shin's PV released✨
◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
／
Everyone!
Kaleido Star is back!
＼
Is something about to begin?
Kuroko's Basketball
どの物語を選びますか？— アニメ黒子のバスケ (@kurobasanime) March 31, 2025
https://t.co/D48KlEZdtx#kurobas #エイプリルフール #童話の世界#長靴をはいた猫 #美女と野獣 #くるみ割り人形 #ピーターパン #ヘンゼルとグレーテル #アラジンと魔法のランプ #ロビンフッド #不思議の国のアリス #ピノキオ pic.twitter.com/y6Xsd62weg
Which story will you choose?
http://kurobas.com #kurobas #AprilFool #PussinBoots #BeautyandtheBeast #Nutcracker #PeterPan #HanselandGretel #AladdinandHisMagicLamp #RobinHood #AliceinWonderland #Pinocchio
Namu Harumi (G-Buri-chan)
◤ 商品化決定 ◢— はるみなまう📕Ｇブリ発売中 (@uryuuminene18) March 31, 2025
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
ねんどろいど🐜アリちゃん
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿
続報をお待ちください✨#Ｇブリちゃん pic.twitter.com/BzQ2XJbGUL
◤Merchandise Announcement◢
￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣
Nendoroid 🐜 Ali-chan
__________________________
Please wait for further information✨
Nikke: Goddess of Battle
【期間限定登場予告】— 【公式】勝利の女神：NIKKE (@NIKKE_japan) March 31, 2025
極秘開発された戦闘用ロボット――
メカシフティー(CV：#小倉唯)がまもなく登場します📣
「メカシフティー。出撃します。」
指揮官の皆さま、どうぞお楽しみに😊！#NIKKE #ニケ #メガニケ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/U5MZBfMMq5
【Limited Time Appearance Announcement】
A combat robot developed in secret…
Mecha Shifty (CV: Yui Ogura) will be appearing soon📣
"Mecha Shifty. Heading out."
Commanders, please look forward to it😊!
One Piece
4.1— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) March 31, 2025
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
USOPP#ウソップ誕生祭2025#ONEPIECE#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/aZ5LzyQmum
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
◪初の乙女ゲームが登場!?◪— 『Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活』公式 (@Rezero_official) March 31, 2025
『Re:ゼロから始める異世界学園生活』
この学園であなたは、誰と、どんな時間を満喫する？
▶︎主人公(あなた) #高橋李依
▶︎生徒会役員たち #小林裕介 #中村悠一 #江口拓也 #堀江由衣
▶︎メインPVhttps://t.co/SgiOavAwZp#リゼロ #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/iGkPV2F2K7
◪The first Otome Game has arrived!?◪
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World School Life
Who will you enjoy your time with at this school, and how will you enjoy it?
▶ ︎Main character (you)
Rie Takahashi
▶Student Council Members
Yūsuke Kobayashi Yūichi Nakamura Takuya Eguchi Yui Horie
▶ ︎Main PV
https://youtube.com/watch?v=fAemUoPuDJw
◪ようこそ、ルグニカ学園へ◪— 『Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活』公式 (@Rezero_official) March 31, 2025
乙女ゲーム『Re:ゼロから始める異世界学園生活』
リリース決定──!?
原作 #長月達平 書きおろしのキャラクター紹介やセリフ、あらすじをお楽しみください🏫🌸
▶︎メインビジュアル公開
▶︎録ろ下ろしボイスが聴ける!メインPV公開https://t.co/SgiOavAwZp… pic.twitter.com/tled3Zzu6l
◪Welcome to Lugnica Academy ◪
Otome GameRe:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World School Life
Release Announcement!?
Enjoy the character introductions, lines, and synopsis by Tapei Nagatsuki🏫🌸
▶ ︎Main visual released
▶ ︎Listen to the newly recorded voice! Main PV released
https://youtube.com/watch?v=fAemUoPuDJw
▶ ︎Special website open
https://re-zero-anime.jp
Sakamoto Days
◤◤◤#SHINDAYS #シンデイズ◢◢◢— SAKAMOTO DAYS/サカモトデイズ【公式】 (@SAKAMOTO_STORE) March 31, 2025
＼㊗独立出店 エスパー商店オープン／
憧れの人のもとで力をつけ…自分の商店が完成‼🏰
想像するだけでエスパー店長・シンが商品をお届けする夢のようなお店⁉
坂本店長に近づくべく頑張ります、ぜひお越しを❗#SAKAMOTODAYS #サカモトデイズ#エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/VHqF9pMZoZ
◤◤◤Shindays◢◢◢
＼㊗ Independent store ESPER store opens／
Gaining strength under the guidance of someone I admire… my own shop has been built‼🏰
Just imagine the store where the psychic manager Shin delivers the products⁉
I will do my best to get closer to Sakamoto, so please come and visit us❗
Takeshi Namakura (illustrator)
エイプリルフールを前に啓蒙活動する女神様 pic.twitter.com/grOLs1P2qK— 中村豪志 (@F_M_U) March 31, 2025
A goddess raising awareness ahead of April Fool's Day
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You did a play on the kanji dai (大 Really) and inu (犬 dog). Can you spot the difference in the Kanji?
／— TVアニメ『君のことが大大大大大好きな100人の彼女』公式 (@hyakkano_anime) March 31, 2025
待望のスピンオフアニメ制作決定⁉
🐕君のことと犬犬犬犬犬好きな100人の彼女🐕
＼
犬好きな彼女たちとの運命の出会い🌸
ありがと、犬好きになってくれて💕🐶#ありがと犬好きになってくれて#犬好きさんと繋がりたい #犬のいる幸せ#エイプリルフール#アニメ100カノ pic.twitter.com/UV840MSyZK
／
The long-awaited spin-off anime is in the works⁉
🐕The 100 Girlfriends Who Dogs Dog Dog Dog Dog You🐕
＼
A fateful encounter with dog-loving girls🌸
Thank you for becoming a dog lover💕🐶
The Eminence in Shadow
https://t.co/KK25BaBle0#カゲマス #陰の実力者 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/NnSrcYWHvU— 『陰の実力者になりたくて！マスターオブガーデン』(カゲマス) 公式 (@ShadowgardenMoG) March 31, 2025
The Prince of Tennis
Prince of Tennis: Rising Beat changed its name to “Rising Meat.”
#エイプリルフール— 新焼肉の王子様 RisingMeat シリーズ公式 (@risingbeat_app) March 31, 2025
肉が…ほしいか… pic.twitter.com/u9nzrzMbHx
April Fool's
Do you want… meat?
Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!