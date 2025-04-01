Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

It's April Fool's! Which means people making announcements you're not quite sure if they're real or not — like these from the anime and manga world:

August-Soft

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of Brighter than the Dawning Blue [ Yoake Mae Yori Ruri Iro Na -Crescent Love- ], we have decided to release a 236,845,348/1-scale acrylic stand.

It's so big it can reach the moon and shipping is free!



Please take this opportunity to purchase it.

Feena Super-Dreadnought-Class Acrylic Stand

【Key visual release】

I will destroy the world for you.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (?)

Something is starting in the year 20XX!?

EA Japan

／

📢Update information: Valkyrie's voice will be changed to Kansai dialect✨

＼



We plan to change Valkyrie's voice to the Kansai dialect!

Dominate your enemies with the new voice full of Kansai spirit!🔥



Please look forward to the update!



#AprilFoolsDay

※There are no plans to actually implement this in the Apex Legends.

ENTERGRAM (Nekura na Classmate ga Ore no Ibukuro wo Tsukande Hanashite Kurenai)

🎉 New release 🎉



Yo-kya na Classmate ga Ore no Ibukuro o Tsukande Hanashite Kurenai is now available for purchase!

Shin's Kaleido Star

✨Shin's PV released✨

／

Everyone!

Kaleido Star is back!

＼



Is something about to begin?

Which story will you choose?



http://kurobas.com #kurobas #AprilFool

Namu Harumi (G-Buri-chan)

◤Merchandise Announcement◢

Nendoroid 🐜 Ali-chan

Please wait for further information✨

Nikke: Goddess of Battle

【Limited Time Appearance Announcement】

A combat robot developed in secret…

Mecha Shifty (CV: Yui Ogura ) will be appearing soon📣



" Mecha Shifty. Heading out."



Commanders, please look forward to it😊!

◪The first Otome Game has arrived!?◪



Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World School Life

Who will you enjoy your time with at this school, and how will you enjoy it?



▶ ︎Main character (you)

Rie Takahashi

▶Student Council Members

Yūsuke Kobayashi Yūichi Nakamura Takuya Eguchi Yui Horie



▶ ︎Main PV

https://youtube.com/watch?v=fAemUoPuDJw

◪Welcome to Lugnica Academy ◪



Otome GameRe:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World School Life

Release Announcement!?



Enjoy the character introductions, lines, and synopsis by Tapei Nagatsuki🏫🌸



▶ ︎Main visual released

▶ ︎Listen to the newly recorded voice! Main PV released

https://youtube.com/watch?v=fAemUoPuDJw

▶ ︎Special website open

https://re-zero-anime.jp

◤◤◤Shindays◢◢◢

＼㊗ Independent store ESPER store opens／



Gaining strength under the guidance of someone I admire… my own shop has been built‼🏰

Just imagine the store where the psychic manager Shin delivers the products⁉

I will do my best to get closer to Sakamoto, so please come and visit us❗

Takeshi Namakura (illustrator)

A goddess raising awareness ahead of April Fool's Day

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You did a play on the kanji dai (大 Really) and inu (犬 dog). Can you spot the difference in the Kanji?

／

The long-awaited spin-off anime is in the works⁉

🐕The 100 Girlfriends Who Dogs Dog Dog Dog Dog You🐕

＼

A fateful encounter with dog-loving girls🌸

Thank you for becoming a dog lover💕🐶

Prince of Tennis : Rising Beat changed its name to “Rising Meat.”

April Fool's

Do you want… meat?

Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!