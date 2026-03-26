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Ao Kojima's Hon Nara Uru Hodo Manga Wins 19th Manga Taisho Awards

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tooru Seino's Danmitsu comes in 2nd

honnara
Image via Amazon
© Ao Kojima, Kadokawa
The executive committee for the 19th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Thursday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Ao Kojima's Hon Nara Uru Hodo (As Many Books as You Want) won this year's award.

The anthology story manga centers on the second-hand bookstore Jūgatsudō, its easygoing young owner, and the variety of people who come to the bookstore.

Kojima launched the manga in the 107th issue of Kadokawa's Harta magazine in September 2023. Prior to the serialization, Kojima published a one-shot version of the story titled "Hon o Okuru" in the magazine's 98th issue in October 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2025, and will publish the third volume on April 15.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 249 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2025 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2025 Final Results

honnara
Image via Amazon
© Ao Kojima, Kadokawa
Hon Nara Uru Hodo
Ao Kojima
77 points

danmitsu
Image via Amazon
© Tooru Seino, Kodansha
Danmitsu
Tooru Seino
59 points

lunchdeals
Image via Amazon
© Ishiko, Kodansha
The Devil's in the Lunch Deals
Ishiko
58 points

okaerisuiheisen
Image via Amazon
© Taiyō Watabe, Shueisha
Home at the Horizon
Taiyō Watabe
54 points

tomodachidatta
Image via Amazon
© Miyu Kinuta, Kobunsha
Tomodachi Datta Hito: Kinuta Miya Sakuhinshū
Miya Kinuta
53 points

kaiju
Image via Amazon
© Mado Saitō, Kadokawa
Kaijū o Kaibō Suru
Mado Saitō
50 points

Robō no Fujii manga cover
Image via Amzon
©Nabekurao, Shogakukan
Robō no Fujii (also nominated in 2025)
Nabekurao
48 points

strikeoutpitch
Image via Amazon
© Kyu Sumiyoshi, Shueisha
Strikeout Pitch
Kyu Sumiyoshi
39 points

riot
Image via Amazon
© Yūta Tsukada, Shogakukan
RIOT
Yūta Tsukada
36 points

Ichi the Witch
Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account
Ichi the Witch
Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki
33 points

maison
Maison and the Man-Eating Apartment
Kuu Tanaka, Akima
30 points

imouto
Image via Amazon
© Mari Gangi, Kodansha
Imōto wa Shitteiru
Mari Gangi
27 points

Previous winners include:

Source: Manga Taisho


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
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