Ao Kojima's Hon Nara Uru Hodo Manga Wins 19th Manga Taisho Awards

Image via Amazon © Ao Kojima, Kadokawa

The executive committee for the 19th Manga Taisho awards announced the winner and full points breakdown for the awards on Thursday during the award ceremony. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Ao Kojima 's Hon Nara Uru Hodo (As Many Books as You Want) won this year's award.

The anthology story manga centers on the second-hand bookstore Jūgatsudō, its easygoing young owner, and the variety of people who come to the bookstore.

Kojima launched the manga in the 107th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in September 2023. Prior to the serialization, Kojima published a one-shot version of the story titled "Hon o Okuru" in the magazine's 98th issue in October 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2025, and will publish the third volume on April 15.

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 249 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2025 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

Manga Taisho 2025 Final Results

Image via Amazon © Ao Kojima, Kadokawa

Hon Nara Uru Hodo

Ao Kojima

77 points

Image via Amazon © Tooru Seino, Kodansha

59 points

Image via Amazon © Ishiko, Kodansha

58 points

Image via Amazon © Taiyō Watabe, Shueisha

54 points

Image via Amazon © Miyu Kinuta, Kobunsha

53 points

Image via Amazon © Mado Saitō, Kadokawa

50 points

Image via Amzon ©Nabekurao, Shogakukan

(also nominated in 2025)48 points

Image via Amazon © Kyu Sumiyoshi, Shueisha

39 points

Image via Amazon © Yūta Tsukada, Shogakukan

36 points

33 points

30 points

Image via Amazon © Mari Gangi, Kodansha

27 points

Previous winners include:

Source: Manga Taisho





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