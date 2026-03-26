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Ao Kojima's Hon Nara Uru Hodo Manga Wins 19th Manga Taisho Awards
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ao Kojima's Hon Nara Uru Hodo (As Many Books as You Want) won this year's award.
The anthology story manga centers on the second-hand bookstore Jūgatsudō, its easygoing young owner, and the variety of people who come to the bookstore.
Kojima launched the manga in the 107th issue of Kadokawa's Harta magazine in September 2023. Prior to the serialization, Kojima published a one-shot version of the story titled "Hon o Okuru" in the magazine's 98th issue in October 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2025, and will publish the third volume on April 15.
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 249 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2025 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
Manga Taisho 2025 Final ResultsHon Nara Uru Hodo
Ao Kojima
77 points
Danmitsu
Tooru Seino
59 points
The Devil's in the Lunch Deals
Ishiko
58 points
Home at the Horizon
Taiyō Watabe
54 points
Tomodachi Datta Hito: Kinuta Miya Sakuhinshū
Miya Kinuta
53 points
Kaijū o Kaibō Suru
Mado Saitō
50 points
Robō no Fujii (also nominated in 2025)
Nabekurao
48 points
Strikeout Pitch
Kyu Sumiyoshi
39 points
RIOT
Yūta Tsukada
36 points
Ichi the Witch
Osamu Nishi, Shiro Usazaki
33 points
Maison and the Man-Eating Apartment
Kuu Tanaka, Akima
30 points
Imōto wa Shitteiru
Mari Gangi
27 points
Previous winners include:
- 2025 - Alice, Dokomademo by Kiko Urino
- 2024 - Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni by Inuhiko Doronoda
- 2023 - Kore Kaite Shine by Minoru Toyoda
- 2022 - Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Source: Manga Taisho
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