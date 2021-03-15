Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Wins 14th Manga Taisho Awards

The official Twitter account for Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Monday that Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe 's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ( Sōsō no Frieren ) manga won this year's award. The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday.

Viz Media announced its license of the manga last month, and it describes the series:

For immortal elf Frieren, the adventures are over. Now a new adventure begins: figuring out what to do with the rest of her life!

The company will begin releasing the manga in English this fall.

Yamada and Abe launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. Shogakukan released the third volume on December 18, and will release the fourth volume on March 17.

The manga is also nominated for the 25th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize this year.

Previous winners of the Manga Taisho award include:

Unlike many other manga prizes that are chosen by the editors of the manga publishers themselves, the Manga Taisho nominating committee is mostly composed of the bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga sections. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

This year's nominating committee consisted of 95 individuals, who selected from 216 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2020 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity. The committee nominated 10 works this year.