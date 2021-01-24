News
14th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The executive committee for the 14th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Monday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Manga Taisho 2021 Nominees
Oshi no Ko
Aka Akasaka, Mengo Yokoyari
Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite-
Uoto
SPY×FAMILY
Tatsuya Endō
Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru
Rettō Tajima
BL Metamorphosis
Kaori Tsurutani
Monster #8
Naoya Matsumoto
Kowloon Generic Romance
Jun Mayuzuki
Sōsō no Frieren
Kanehito Yamada, Abetsukasa
Onna no Sono no Hoshi
Yama Wayama
Karaoke Iko!
Yama Wayama
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 95 individuals, who selected from 216 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2020 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2021, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.
Previous winners include:
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
SPY×FAMILY and Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru were also nominated for the awards last year.
Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie