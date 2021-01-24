14th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 10 Titles

The executive committee for the 14th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 10 nominated works on Monday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2021 Nominees

Oshi no Ko

Aka Akasaka , Mengo Yokoyari

Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite-

Uoto

SPY×FAMILY

Tatsuya Endō

Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru

Rettō Tajima

BL Metamorphosis

Kaori Tsurutani

Monster #8

Naoya Matsumoto

Kowloon Generic Romance

Jun Mayuzuki

Sōsō no Frieren

Kanehito Yamada, Abetsukasa

Onna no Sono no Hoshi

Yama Wayama

Karaoke Iko!

Yama Wayama



The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 95 individuals, who selected from 216 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2020 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2021, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.

Previous winners include:

SPY×FAMILY and Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru were also nominated for the awards last year.

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie