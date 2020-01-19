News
13th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 12 Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The executive committee for the 13th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 12 nominated works on Monday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Manga Taisho 2020 Nominees
Ashita Shinu ni wa
Sumako Kari
Ikoku Nikki
Tomoko Yamashita
Skip to Loafer
Misaki Takamatsu
SPY×FAMILY
Tatsuya Endō
Chainsaw Man
FUJIMOTO
Wave, Listen to Me! (Nami yo Kiite Kure)
Hiroaki Samura
The Blue Period.
Tsubasa Yamaguchi
Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu
Norio Sakurai
Maki Musubi
Shin Hotani
Mystery to Iu Nakare (Do not say mystery)
Rui Morita
Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru
Rettō Tajima
Muchū sa, Kimi ni
Yama Wayama
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2019 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2020, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.
Previous winners include:
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Ikoku Nikki, The Blue Period., and Do not say mystery were also nominated for the awards last year.
Sources: Manga Taisho, Oricon News