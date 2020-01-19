13th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 12 Titles

The executive committee for the 13th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 12 nominated works on Monday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2020 Nominees

Ashita Shinu ni wa

Sumako Kari

Ikoku Nikki

Tomoko Yamashita

Skip to Loafer

Misaki Takamatsu

SPY×FAMILY

Tatsuya Endō

Chainsaw Man

FUJIMOTO

Wave, Listen to Me! ( Nami yo Kiite Kure )

Hiroaki Samura

The Blue Period.

Tsubasa Yamaguchi

Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu

Norio Sakurai

Maki Musubi

Shin Hotani

Mystery to Iu Nakare ( Do not say mystery )

Rui Morita

Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru

Rettō Tajima

Muchū sa, Kimi ni

Yama Wayama



The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 94 individuals, who selected from 238 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2019 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2020, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.

Previous winners include:

Ikoku Nikki , The Blue Period. , and Do not say mystery were also nominated for the awards last year.

