Voice Actress Azumi Waki Announces Pregnancy
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Azumi Waki, voice of Kanne from the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime, announced she was expecting her first child on her X (formerly Twitter) account on October 5:
ご報告です。 pic.twitter.com/RWlxIwz02C— 和氣あず未 (@azumi_waki) October 5, 2024
I have an announcement
In her message, Waki wrote (roughly translated):
To everyone
This is a personal matter, but I would like to announce that I have been blessed with a new life.
I am currently in a stable period, my health is calming down, and I am doing my job in good spirits with the support of those around me.
Considering the impact on my future schedule, I have decided to announce my pregnancy at this time.
I will continue working while taking care of my health.
To everyone who supports me and all my colleagues who have taken care of me, I would appreciate your continued support.
Thank you for very much.
At the time of writing Waki has received just under 2,000 replies, a majority of which are congratulations from her fans. One of note is from Akari Kitō, her co-star on The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World. In her message Kito expressed her congratulations and desire to meet Waki's first-born.
おめでとうだよ☺️🤍私も会えるのを楽しみにしてる！— 鬼頭明里 (@kitoakari_1016) October 5, 2024
Congratulations☺️🤍 I'm looking forward to meeting your child too!
Waki has also appeared in the Girlfriend, Girlfriend franchise as Nagisa Minase, Muv-Luv Alternative franchise as Tōko Kazama, Tokyo Revengers as Hinata Tachibana, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.
Sources: Azumi Waki's X/Twitter account (link 2), Akari Kitō's X/Twitter account, Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society, Comic Natalie