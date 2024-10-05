×
Voice Actress Azumi Waki Announces Pregnancy

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Voice of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's Kanne to continue working while taking care of her health

waki_azumi
Image via x.com
©和氣あず未

Azumi Waki, voice of Kanne from the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime, announced she was expecting her first child on her X (formerly Twitter) account on October 5:

I have an announcement

In her message, Waki wrote (roughly translated):

To everyone

This is a personal matter, but I would like to announce that I have been blessed with a new life.

I am currently in a stable period, my health is calming down, and I am doing my job in good spirits with the support of those around me.

Considering the impact on my future schedule, I have decided to announce my pregnancy at this time.

I will continue working while taking care of my health.

To everyone who supports me and all my colleagues who have taken care of me, I would appreciate your continued support.

Thank you for very much.

At the time of writing Waki has received just under 2,000 replies, a majority of which are congratulations from her fans. One of note is from Akari Kitō, her co-star on The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World. In her message Kito expressed her congratulations and desire to meet Waki's first-born.

Congratulations☺️🤍 I'm looking forward to meeting your child too!

Waki has also appeared in the Girlfriend, Girlfriend franchise as Nagisa Minase, Muv-Luv Alternative franchise as Tōko Kazama, Tokyo Revengers as Hinata Tachibana, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.

Sources: Azumi Waki's X/Twitter account (link 2), Akari Kitō's X/Twitter account, Tokyo Actor's Consumer's Cooperative Society, Comic Natalie

