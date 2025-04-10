Yoshiharu Tsuge's 'Scenes from the Seaside,' 'Master Ben of the Honyara Cave' Manga Get Live-Action Film

Yoshiharu Tsuge 's manga short stories "Scenes from the Seaside" ("Umibe no Jokei") and "Master Ben of the Honyara Cave" ("Hanyara-Dō no Ben-san") are inspiring Tabi to Hibi (Travels and Daily Life), a film that will open throughout Japan in November. Shō Miyake (Small, Slow But Steady, All the Long Nights, left in the images below) is writing and directing the film.

Image via www.bitters.co.jp ©2025『旅と日々』作委員会

The film follows a scriptwriter named Lee who is processing what is happening in her life. She meets an innkeeper, who goes by the name Ben-zō, while traveling. Korean actress Eun-kyung Shim (Sunny, Miss Granny, Fabricated City, center in images) plays Lee, and Shinichi Tsutsumi ( The Deer King , live-action Always: Sunset on Third Street , I'll Give It My All... Tomorrow , right) plays Ben-zō.

Tsuge was a pioneer of gekiga ("dramatic pictures") comics, a genre named by Yoshihiro Tatsumi in 1957 to describe an alternative style of manga that stresses realism and is aimed at adults. Tsuge is perhaps best known for his 1968 manga " Nejishiki " (" Screw-Style "), a surreal story about a man wandering a desolate, post-war Japan.

Drawn & Quarterly is releasing the complete works of Tsuge in a seven-volume set translated by Ryan Holmberg . "Scenes from the Seaside" and "Master Ben of the Honyara Cave" appear in the second volume, Red Flowers .

Teruo Ishii directed a live-action film adaptation of Nejishiki in 1998. Panik House released the film in North America under the title Screwed .

Yoshiharu Tsuge 's "Ame no Naka no Yokujō" (Lust in the Rain) manga short story also inspired a live-action film that opened on November 29.

Source: Comic Natalie