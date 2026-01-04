I Lost My Adventurer's License Light Novels Get TV Anime

The GA FES 2026 livestream on Sunday announced that Manimani Ononata 's Bōkensha License o Hakudatsusareta Ossan Dakedo, Manamusume ga Dekita node Nonbiri Jinsei o Ōkasuru ( I Lost My Adventurer's License, but It's Fine Because I Have an Adorable Daughter Now ) light novel series is receiving a television anime adaptation. The announcement also revealed the anime's teaser visual:

The novels' illustrator Fuzichoco drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Comikey and Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publish Fumi Tadaura 's manga adaptation in English. Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Douglas, once known as a legendary enhancement spellcaster, is now little more than your average, weak old man. On top of that, he was kicked out of the hero party, and eventually had his adventurer's license revoked... And that's how he ended up a vagabond, wandering aimlessly. After an encounter with Rabi, a cursed little girl, a new adventure begins...

Ononata launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017. SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Fuzichoco in August 2018. Tadaura launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in November 2018.