Usamaru Furuya to Launch New Manga This Spring

Usamaru Furuya announced on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Friday that he will launch a new manga this spring. The story of the manga will take place 100 years in the past.

Bokutachi no Shinjū

Ohta Publishing

Furuya launched the(Our Lovers' Suicide) manga series in'smagazine on April 9. The magazine published the final chapter of the manga on October 8.shipped the compiled book volume on December 23.

Furuya ended the first part of his Lunatic Circus manga in September 2022. Furuya launched the manga in August 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's third compiled book volume in November 2022.

Furuya launched the Amane Gymnasium manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in January 2017, and ended it in August 2020.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso , and Lychee Light Club . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released Lychee Light Club and No Longer Human in English.