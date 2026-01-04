I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand Anime Unveils More Cast, Staff, April Debut in Teaser Video

The staff for the television anime of Ezogingitune and illustrator DeeCHA 's I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand ( Koko wa Ore ni Makasete Saki ni Ike to Ittekara 10-nen ga Tattara Densetsu ni Natteita. ) light novel series started streaming the anime's teaser promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals additional cast, staff, and the anime's April debut.

The newly announced cast are:

M.A.O as Luccira, a fiend and the sole survivor of a village that worshipped the holy chicken known as Seraphowl, named Gerberga

Image courtesy of Gree ©Ezogingitune, SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners

Yurie Kozakai as Milca, a young girl who lost her parents at an early age and was left alone

Image courtesy of Gree ©Ezogingitune, SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners

Additional staff includes:

Image courtesy of Gree © えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series composition. Majiro ( Macross Delta ) is designing the characters.

The anime stars:

Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the manga in English, and they describe the story:

With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the seventh volume shipped in July 2022. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 7. The series has over 4.25 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release