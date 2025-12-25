Get Cozy with The Winter 2026 Anime Trailer Watch Party!

We hear those sleighbells ringing in a new anime season! Anime News Network's Lynzee Loveridge, James Beckett, and Jacki Jing are happy to announce that YouTube personality Geoff Thew (Mother's Basement) is joining us to watch over 50 trailers from the upcoming anime season.

Find your next must-watch anime, from the biggest hits to hidden gems.

The stream will be live on Monday, December 29 at 5pm Pacific/8pm Eastern.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!

The Winter 2026 Trailer Watch Party is sponsored by Crunchyroll and Yen Press!

