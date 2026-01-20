Always a Catch! Anime's Main Video Reveals More Staff, Opening Song Artists, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Mayo Momoyo 's Always a Catch! ( Nigashita Sakana wa Ōkikatta ga Tsuriageta Sakana ga Ōkisugita Ken ) light novel series revealed the anime's main promotional video, key visual, additional staff members, and April premiere on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Chikai wa Kyun to." by HoneyWorks feat. Airi Suzuki .

Image via Always a Catch anime's website ©ももよ万葉・三登いつき・ながと牡蠣／SQUARE ENIX・逃げ釣り製作委員会

The newly announced staff members includes:

Akira Oguro ( Giant Beasts of Ars , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) is directing the anime at TROYCA . Michiko Yokote ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , Call of the Night ) is in charge of series scripts and Isamu Suzuki ( Shinobi no Ittoki ) is designing the characters.

The anime stars:

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga adaptation in English and describes the story:

A zany romantic comedy starring a duke's daughter, who's more of a fighter than a lady, and a prince who happens to be into that!

Maria, the daughter of a duke, grew up believing she would one day inherit her father's dukedom. Accordingly, she focused her attentions on honing her martial arts prowess, while thoughts of marriage fell by the wayside. But the arrival of a baby brother in her family means she's losing her role as heir! Now that she's decided it's time to marry after all, she's arrived a little late to the game! Are there even any eligible bachelors left?

Upon going to study abroad in a neighboring country where she might still stand a chance at getting hitched, she's bewildered when the crown prince there declares before all that his engagement to her is null and void! Wait...what engagement?!

Apparently, he's mistaken her for the wrong girl! But once that's all cleared up and he catches sight of her knocking out a whole pack of bandits, it turns out that this prince may have a thing for ass-kicking young ladies after all...

Momoyo launched Nigashita Sakana wa Ōkikatta ga Tsuriageta Sakana ga Ōkisugita Ken as a short story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2020. Momoyo started the story's sequel series on the website in 2020.

Square Enix started publishing the novels with illustration by Mito in 2021. The novels' sixth volume shipped on November 7.

Kaki Nagato launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in April 2022. The manga's ninth compiled book volume also shipped on November 7.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global , Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store, and Comikey publish the manga digitally in English.