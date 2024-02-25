Square Enix Manga & Books Announces New Releases for November, December

manga to release in November,Art Book to release in December

Square Enix Manga & Books announced at the ComicsPRO event on Saturday three new releases slated for November and December.

Always a Catch ! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince

Title:Story:Art:Release Date: November 2024Description: Duke's daughter Maria always valued her fists over thoughts of suitors, but now that she's decided to marry, what happens when her martial arts prowess ends up wooing a prince?!

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global , Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store and Comikey publish the manga digitally in English.

Nagato launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in April 2022.

Momoyo began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2020.

Square Enix simultaneously published the manga's fifth compiled book volume and the light novel series' fourth volume on February 7.

Rito Kohsaka

Akumi Agitogi

Title:Art BookOriginal Creator:Original Character Design:Story & Art:Release Date: December 2024Description: With more than 80 gorgeous illustrations by series manga artist, the luxe art book is interspersed with short stories by author,, & special commentary! Arriving Winter 2024.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and published the sixth volume on February 20.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

The light novel series' 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in July 2023. Netflix streamed the anime worldwide as it aired in Japan. The anime is getting a second season.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

The novels also inspired a stage play that ran at Tokyo's Theater 1010 from August 11-20.

Ryū to Chameleon

Title:Story & Art:Release Date: November 19, 2024Description: When a veteran manga creator inexplicably switches bodies with his jealous assistant, their clashing artistic ideals will rock the entire industry!

Ishiyama launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker in November 2022. The third compiled book volume shipped on December 21. Manga UP! Global publishes the manga in English digitally.

The Next Manga Awards awarded the manga its U-NEXT prize in 2023.