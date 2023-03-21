Live-Action My Happy Marriage Film Opens at #1, Shin Kamen Rider Opens at #2

© 2023映画『わたしの幸せな結婚』製作委員会

My Happy Marriage

The live-action film adaptation of writerand illustrator's) light novel series opened on Friday and ranked at #1 from Friday to Sunday. The film sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million).

Ren Meguro from the idol group Snow Man stars as Kiyoka, while Mio Imada stars as Miyo. Ayuko Tsukahara directed the film, with a script by Tomoe Kanno.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels. The novels are also inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation by Kinema Citrus .



© 石森プロ・東映／2023「シン・仮面ライダー」製作委員会

'slive-action film opened on Friday and ranked at #2 from Friday to Sunday. The film sold 345,000 tickets to earn 542 million yen (about US$4.12 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 18 after a countrywide screening on March 17 at 6:00 p.m. The film is playing in IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinemas.

Anno directed, wrote, and produced the film. Shotaro Ishinomori is credited as the original creator. Katsuro Onoue is credited as associate director, with Ikki Todoroki as assistant director. Famed designers Mahiro Maeda , Ikuto Yamashita , and Yutaka Izubuchi — who have collaborated with Anno on many previous projects such as Evangelion — were the designers for the film. Isao Tsuge was the costume designer. Taku Iwasaki ( Read or Die , Jormungand , Gurren Lagann ) composed the music.

Sousuke Ikematsu plays Takeshi Hongo/Kamen Rider, while Minami Hamabe plays Ruriko Midorikawa.



© 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2023

Eiga Doraemon: Nobita to Sora no Utopia

in English), the 42nd film in the, dropped from #1 to #3 in its third weekend. The film sold 339,000 tickets and earned 411,745,170 yen (about US$3.13 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1,466,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,780,000,460 yen (about US$13.53 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 3 and sold 542,000 tickets and earned 663 million yen (about US$4.87 million) in its first three days.

The film is set in a perfect, utopian world in the sky, where everyone lives happily. Adventurers have equated the land with other mythical cities, such as Atlantis or Ryūgū-jō. Doraemon and Nobita set out on an adventure to find the utopia with the help of a gadget that is brand-new for the film, the time zeppelin equipped with a time warp function.

Takumi Dōyama ( Genbanojō , Doraemon episodes) directed the film. Ryota Kosawa ( Always: Sunset on Third Street , Great Pretender ) penned the script — his first for a Doraemon film. The television anime's current cast members reprised their roles for the film. Ren Nagase of the idol group King & Prince made his voice acting debut as the "perfect cat robot" Sonya in the film.



©I.T.PLANNING,INC. ©2022 THE FIRST SLAM DUNK Film Partners

, the new anime film of'sbasketball manga, earned 137,106,570 yen (about US$1.04 million) from Friday to Sunday, falling from #2 to #4 in its 16th weekend. The film has earned a cumulative total of 12,169,804,450 yen (about US$92.50 million).

The film is now the 27th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the 12th highest-earning anime film.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 847,000 tickets and earned 1,295,808,780 yen (about US$9.50 million) over its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on December 3. The movie has IMAX screenings in 40 cinemas all over Japan, and Dolby Atmos screenings in 34 cinemas. The movie added Dolby Cinema screenings on December 10.

Inoue personally directed the film at Toei Animation and wrote the script. Among the listed staff members are character designer/animation director Yasuyuki Ebara ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) and technical directors Katsuhiko Kitada ( Attack on Titan episodes, Major: Yūjō no Winning Shot ), Naoki Miyahara ( Digimon Adventure , Popin Q ), Toshio Ōhashi ( LayereD Stories 0 ), and Yū Kamatani ( Looking for Magical DoReMi , Precure Super Stars! ).

Daiki Nakazawa directed the CG, and Yūta Ogura produced the CG. Kazuo Ogura directed the art. Yota Tsuruoka directed the sound with Koji Kasamatsu .



© 「なのに、千輝くんが甘すぎる。」製作委員会 (c)亜南くじら/講談社

And Yet, You Are So Sweet

The live-action film of's) manga dropped from #3 to #5 in its third weekend. The film earned 81,034,320 yen (about US$616,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 660,151,580 yen (about US$5.02 million).

The film opened in Japan on March 3 and sold 207,000 tickets and earned 255 million yen (about US$1.87 million) in its first three days.

Mei Hata played heroine Maaya Kisaragi, while Naniwa Danshi idol unit member Kyōhei Takahashi played Sui Chigira.

Takehiko Shinjō directed the film, with a script by Haruka Ōkita. Shochiku is distributing the film. Naniwa Danshi performed the film's theme song "Special Kiss."

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and is releasing it digitally.



© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen

"World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village), the theatrical screenings of the upcoming ) television anime, fell from #4 to #8 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 69,480,430 yen (about US$528,000) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 3,827,655,394 yen (about US$29.10 million).

The screenings opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 813,000 tickets and earned 1,158,765,410 yen (about US$8.75 million) in its first three days in Japan. The film began screening in MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema on February 25.

The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings will play in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc will premiere on television in April with a one-hour special.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.



© Shinichi Ishizuka, Yuzuru Tachikawa, Studio NUT

The anime film adaptation of'smanga fell from #6 to #10 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 57,550,180 yen (about US$437,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 738,922,690 yen (about US$5.62 million),

The film opened in Japan on February 17 and earned 116,561,020 yen (about US$867,600) in its first three days.

Yuzuru Tachikawa ( Death Parade , Mob Psycho 100 all three seasons, Deca-Dence ) directed the film at studio NUT . NUMBER 8 , the editor of the Blue Giant manga and the story director for the Blue Giant Supreme manga, wrote the screenplay. TOHO animation is distributing the film.

World-renowned pianist Hiromi Uehara composed the original music that the film's in-story jazz trio JASS performs, and also played the piano for the character Yukinori Sawabe. Saxophonist Tomoaki Baba played the saxophone for the character Dai. Shun Ishiwaka , the drummer of the Millennium Parade band, played drums for Shunji Tamada.



Makoto Shinkai 's Suzume ( Suzume no Tojimari ) film fell off the top 10 chart in its 19th weekend, but the film still earned 42,349,100 yen (about US$322,000) from Friday to Sunday for a total of 14,218,719,280 yen (about US$108.10 million)

The SSSS.Dynazenon television anime's compilation film fell from #1 to #3 in its second and final weekend in the mini-theater rankings.

