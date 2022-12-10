1st episode to play in theaters in over 80 countries starting on February 3

The special broadcast of Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train ended on Saturday with an announcement that the franchise 's upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime will premiere in April with a one-hour special. In addition, the "World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer : The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village) screenings will play in theaters in over 80 countries and territories from February 3:

The screenings will include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode.

Update: The World Tour screenings include those in the following cities and regions:

Japan: February 3 in 418 theaters, including 41 IMAX screens

Tokyo:: Special screenings with guest appearances on February 4 and 5

Los Angeles: February 18 at The Orpheum Theatre with Natsuki Hanae , Aimer , Yūma Takahashi

United States and Canada: March 3 in over 1,700 theaters in both English-subtitled and -dubbed versions

Paris: February 25 with Yūma Takahashi

Berlin: February 26 with Yūma Takahashi

Mexico City: March 4 with Natsuki Hanae

Seoul: March 11 with Akari Kitō , Yūma Takahashi

Taipei: March 19 with Natsuki Hanae , Kengo Kawanishi , Kana Hanazawa , Yūma Takahashi

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered on December 5 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie, press release