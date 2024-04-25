GKIDS, Anime Ltd. License Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's The Colors Within Anime Film

Film screens subbed/dubbed in multiple territories this winter

The Colors Within

announced on Thursday that it and Anime Ltd. have licensed), a new anime feature film byand director).has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe.will handle Italian and German speaking territories, andwill manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The companies will screen the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub this winter.

The anime will open in Japan on August 30. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024.

Yamada is directing the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) is penning the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) is composing the music. Daisuke Richard is drafting the original characters, and Takashi Kojima is designing the characters and also directing the animation.

The story centers on a Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth things over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

The film will have its premiere at this year's Annecy International Film Festival in June.

