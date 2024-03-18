Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's Kimi no Iro Anime Film Reveals Special Promo Video, Cast, More Staff, August 30 Premiere

The official website for Kimi no Iro (Your Color), a new anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ), started streaming a special promotional video on Monday, which revealed the film's cast, additional staff, and August 30 premiere in Japan.

The anime film's website also revealed a "Color Visual."

The film stars:

Sayu Suzukawa as Totsuko Higurashi, a girl who can see other people's color, but not her own

Image via Comic Natalie © 2024「きみの色」製作委員会

Akari Takaishi as Kimi Sakunaga, a girl who cannot tell her family that she dropped out of school

Image via Comic Natalie © 2024「きみの色」製作委員会

Taisei Kido as Rui Kagehira, a boy who secretly pursues a music career, but his mother expects him to be a doctor

Image via Comic Natalie © 2024「きみの色」製作委員会

The three main cast got the roles after auditioning, competing with over 1,600 other participants.

The special promo video above also features Yui Aragaki as Sister Hiyoshiko, the key person in the story, who guides the three main characters.

Newly announced staff includes Daisuke Richard, who is drafting the original characters, and Takashi Kojima is designing the characters and also directing the animation.

Yamada is directing the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) is penning the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) is composing the music.

The story centers on a Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth things over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024.