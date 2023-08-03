Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's Kimi no Iro Anime Film Rescheduled to 2024

© 2023「きみの色」製作委員会

revealed on its official Twitter account that(Your Color), a new anime feature film byand director), is now slated to open in 2024. The film was previously slated to open in fall 2023.

Yamada is directing the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) is penning the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) is composing the music.

The story centers on a Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth thing over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.