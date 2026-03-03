Kitchen Princess Manga Gets Sequel Manga Miniseries

Image via kodansha.us © 2024 KODANSHA USA PUBLISHING.

The April issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine announced on Tuesday that writer Miyuki Kobayashi and artist Natsumi Ando 's Kitchen Princess manga will receive a new sequel titled Kitchen Princess : One More Plate in the next issue on April 3.

The sequel will follow the characters of the original series in a new high school year. The description of the sequel's chapters uses a term (zenkōhen) that indicates the sequel is two chapters long. The next issue's front cover will feature the manga, and the first chapter will have a color opening page

Kitchen Princess ran in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine from August 2004 to 2008 and is collected in 10 volumes. In March 2008 it received a novel titled Search for the Angel Cake , written by Kobayashi and illustrated by Ando.

Del Ray Manga published the 10 compiled volumes in English from 2007-2009. Kodansha USA published four volumes of the omnibus edition from June 2012-2013.

Ando launched the Something's Wrong With Us ( Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru ) manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in December 2016, and ended the series in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 16th and final main story volume in September 2021. The series received a side story titled Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru : Shinkon-hen ( Something's Wrong With Us : Newlywed Arc) in in Be Love from December 2021 to February 2023. The series received a second side story beginning in July 2022.

The Something's Wrong With Us manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in July 2020.

Kodansha Comics has published Ando's Arisa , Let's Dance a Waltz ( Waltz no Ojikan ) in North America. Tokyopop also published Ando's Zodiac P.I. manga, and Del Rey published her Wild @ Heart manga. Del Rey previously published part of Arisa .