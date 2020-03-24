Natsumi Ando's Something's Wrong With Us Manga Gets Live-Action Series

NTV announced on Tuesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Natsumi Ando 's Something's Wrong With Us ( Watashi-tachi wa Dōka Shiteiru ) manga starring Minami Hamabe (live-action anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , Saki , Let Me Eat Your Pancreas , left in image below) and Ryūsei Yokohama (live-action Hajimete Koi o Shita Hi ni Yomu Hanashi, Ressha Sentai Tokkyūger right) as protagonists Nao Hanaoka and Tsubaki Takatsuki, respectively. The series will premiere in July.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. With unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, she gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare … It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush-the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure

Ando launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be-Love magazine in December 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume last December, and the series has over 2 million copies in print. Kodansha Comics published the first volume in English on March 17.

Kodansha Comics has published Ando's Arisa , Let's Dance a Waltz ( Waltz no Ojikan ), and Kitchen Princess manga in North America. Tokyopop previously published Ando's Zodiac P.I. manga, and Del Rey published her Wild @ Heart manga. Del Rey had also previously published part of Arisa and Kitchen Princess .

Source: Cinema Today