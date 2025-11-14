Live-Action Portraits of Delusion Series to Debut on Disney+ in 2nd Half of 2026

1st still photos revealed

Image via Disney Plus Korea's X/Twitter account © 2025 Disney and its related entities

Disney+ has released the first photos for Portraits of Delusion , its upcoming live-action series based on the webtoon Delusion, confirming a second-half 2026 premiere.

The newly revealed images feature Suzy and Sun-ho Kim in their lead roles. Suzy portrays Jeong-hwa Song, faithfully matching the character's look from the original webtoon, including the short black hair, pale complexion, and striking blue eyes associated with the mysterious owner of the long-abandoned Nammun Hotel.

Kim takes on the role of painter I-ho Yoon. The still shows him absorbed in his work, hinting at the growing fascination and psychological tension between his character and Jeong-hwa. The portrait of Jeong-hwa on his canvas also suggests the series' central mystery.

Image via Disney Plus Korea's X/Twitter account © 2025 Disney and its related entities

More details about the production are expected ahead of its 2026 launch on Disney+ .

The series is based on the webtoon Delusion, which was created by Hongjacga and originally serialized in Korea from 2019 to 2020, followed by a U.S. release in 2021. Set during the early 20th century under Japanese colonial rule in Korea, the story centers on the relationship between a mysterious vampire woman and an unknown painter.

WEBTOON describes the plot as a suspenseful historical romance.

The original webtoon is available to read in English on the WEBTOON platform. Inklore licensed the series in September and will release the first volume in print in summer 2026.

Source: Sports Seoul (Seung-sub Choi)