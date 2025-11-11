Perfume Member Ayaka Nishiwaki Announces Marriage

Nishiwaki: “Marrying a fan has always been my dream. Congratulations, teenage me! We did it!”

Ayaka Nishiwaki , member of Japanese technopop trio Perfume , announced through her Instagram account on Tuesday that she has gotten married. Nishiwaki noted her partner is a non-celebrity, a longtime friend, and a fan of Perfume . Nishiwaki also said marrying a fan has been a dream of hers, and congratulated her teenage self for accomplishing that dream.

Image via www.instagram.com ©西脇綾香

As of press time, Nishiwaki's post receive over 3,500 comments and over 66,000 likes, most of which are congratulations from their fans.

Perfume members Ayaka Nishiwaki ("a-chan"), Yuka Kashino (" KASHIYUKA "), and Ayano Ōmoto (" NOCCHi ") formed the technopop trio in Hiroshima in 1999. The group made their major label debut 2005. The unit has performed numerous times overseas, notably at Coachella in 2019 and Primavera Sound in 2023. In late September, Perfume announced a hiatus which will start in 2026.

Perfume has performed theme songs for Doraemon the Movie: Nobita in the Secret Gadgets Museum , Fastening Days , the live-action Chihayafuru films, Sushi Police , Chi's Sweet Adventure , Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Tsugihagi Kōjō no Fushigi na Ko , To Your Eternity season 3, and Beyblade X . The members also narrated the Sumikko Gurashi Sorairo no Mainichi television anime.