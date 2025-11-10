Aniplex USA Reveals New Clip of 'Clockwork Girl' Episode of Virgin Punk Original Anime

'Clockwork Girl' episode screens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 13

Aniplex of America unveiled on Monday a new clip for its release of "Clockwork Girl," the first story in director Yasuomi Umetsu and animation studio SHAFT 's Virgin Punk original anime series, previewing a shootout.

The company also streamed an English-subtitled comment video from creator and director Yasuomi Umetsu .

Aniplex of America and Fathom Entertainment will screen the anime in theaters across the United States on Tuesday and Thursday. The screenings will have both the original Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub. The screenings will also include a "never-before-seen featurette exploring the creation" of the anime. Tickets are on sale now.

Image via Virgin Punk animation series' X/Twitter account © 梅津 泰臣,シャフト/アニプレックス

Aniplex of America

Conditions for Receiving Bounty:

Bring the brain of a wanted criminal possessing illegal Somadea to authorities.

Whether the target is alive or dead…is irrelevant.

describes the anime:

The year is 2099.

Humanity has advanced, overcoming all injuries and illnesses with the development of the Medical Android Technology “Somadea.” However, along with the development of Somadea, crimes misusing said technology have rapidly increased.

Somadea grants physical abilities far superior to those of normal flesh and blood, and by illegally modifying it, Somadea can be misused for criminal purposes.

To deal with these Somadea crimes, the government established the Bounty Hunter System.

Civilians registered as bounty hunters are permitted to kill illegal Somadea users designated as wanted criminals by the police. In return, they are rewarded with large amounts of bounty money.

In this unforgiving world, Ubu Kamigori makes a living hunting down criminals as a bounty hunter. But one day, when she returns home from a job, she finds the man with whom she has a sordid history waiting there – Mr. Elegance. And so, her destiny begins to unravel.

A tale woven by mechanical girls and the smell of gunpowder smoke, this suspenseful action begins!

The film's Japanese cast members include:

"Clockwork Girl" opened theatrically in Japan on June 27 at Cine Libre Ikebukuro in Tokyo and Theatre Umeda in Osaka. The film opened at #1 in the mini-theater rankings.

Yasuomi Umetsu and studio SHAFT are credited as original creators. Umetsu (Kite, Mezzo, Girl's High , Kiss and Cry film) is directing the anime at SHAFT , and is also designing the characters. Yūya Takahashi ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible , Lupin III: Part IV ) is in charge of series composition and script. Gen'ichirou Abe ( Kizumonogatari Part 1: Tekketsu film), Shinya Takahashi ( Battle Angel key animation), and Maho Kando ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish 2nd key animation) are the main animators.