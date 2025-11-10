Suzu Akeko, Sora Hinokage's Inchiki Seijo to Iwareta Node Manga Ends

Manga about saint accused of being false launched in 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Suzu Akeko, Mag Garden, Sora Hinokage, Chum

Suzu Akeko 's manga adaptation of Sora Hinokage 's Inchiki Seijo to Iwareta node, Kuni wo Dete Nonbiri Kurasou to Omoimasu (They're Calling Me a Faint Saintess, so I'll Leave the Kingdom and Live an Easygoing Life) novels ended on the Mag Comi website on October 7. The manga's sixth volume, listed by retailers as the "finale" for the series, will ship on December 10. The release will include an extra story titled "Another Ending."

The story follows Fremea, the newest centennial saint born to serve the people of the Eustitea Kingdom. She is accused, however, by court conspirators of being a false saint.

Akeko launched the manga adaptation in on the Mag Comi website in January 2022. Mag Garden shipped the fifth compiled book volume on March 10.

Sora Hinokage launched the series as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2020. Earth Star Entertainment shipped the second novel with illustrations by Chum in November 2021.

Akeko ended the Kekkon (Love Love) Shitai Tatsunomiya-san wa Jōriku Shimashita (Tatsunomiya-san Who Wants to Be Lovey Dovey Has Landed) manga in the second volume on April 24. Akeko first published the story as a one-shot manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Asuka magazine in May 2022. The manga started serialization in the magazine in November 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2023.

Akeko's The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls ( Kaibutsu Shōjo Zukan ) manga launched in Monthly Asuka in 2019. The manga ended in its fourth and final volume in 2022. Yen Press published all four volumes of the manga in English.

MangaPlaza publishes Hinokage and Towa Asaoka 's The Clueless Genius Magical Artisan Wants to Lead a Leisurely Life manga in English. J-Novel Club publishes Hinokage's Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess light novels in English, and also publishes Mizue 's manga adaptation.

Sources: MagComi, Honya Club

