Sanrio's Fragaria Memories Franchise Gets Smartphone Game in 2027

The Animate Girls Festival 2025 livestream event revealed in an announcement video on Sunday that Sanrio 's Fragaria Memories project will get its first smartphone game titled Fragaria Memories Color of Wishes , slated for release in 2027. Ateam Holdings is developing the game with Sanrio , and describes it as "a chivalrous fantasy setting of story and music." It is currently unclear if the game will get a release in English or outside of Japan.

Image via Fragaria Memories project's X/Twitter account ©2025 SANRIO CO.,LTD.

The Fragaria Memories project also revealed its first cast live event on August 9, 2026 at the Bunkyo Civic Centre in Tokyo.

The project also released the music video for "Moment Horizon," the theme song for the new voice drama arc titled "Lost Kitty," which premiered on the project's YouTube channel on October 30.





著作 株式会社サンリオ ©︎ 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Sanrio

(exceedingly handsome men) who serve the company's beloved mascots as their knights. The project aims to present a "new generation of authentic fantasy with human characters."

launched the project in September 2023, which imagines

The 18 Knights of Fragaria are divided into three units: Red Bouquet, Blue Bouquet, and Noir Bouquet.

In 2016, the Sanrio Danshi were introduced as a group of boys who love Sanrio products. Sanrio Danshi inspired an anime in 2017.





















Sources: Animate Girls Festival 2025 livestream, Press release, Gamer