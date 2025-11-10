Comic Valkyrie Digital Magazine Ends Publication

Magazine's publication ends in December; manga titles to move to KimiComi website

Image via Amazon ©Kill Time Communication

The 149th issue of Kill Time Communication 's Comic Valkyrie digital manga magazine announced on Monday that the magazine will end its regular publication with its 150th issue, which Kill Time Communication will release in December. Ongoing manga series in the magazine will move and continue on Kill Time Communication 's manga website KimiComi, where manga titles will be released by chapter.

The magazine's staff cited recent changes in the market and user environment as reasons for the magazine's end of regular publication.

The magazine launched in July 2006 with the concept of a "manga magazine for fighting heroines only." The magazine ended its print run in 2012. It ran for 40 volumes and included such popular works as Dall-Young Lim and Kwang-Hyun Kim 's Freezing , which inspired a television anime series in 2011.

The magazine was "reborn" as a free magazine on its official website and on the Nico Nico Seiga service in November 2012.





Sources: Comic Valkyrie issue 149, Comic Natalie











