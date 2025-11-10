Silver Nina Creator Itokatsu Launches New Manga

Akage Elf no Ozōsaiya-san debuts on November 18

Futabasha 's Web Action platform announced on Tuesday Itokatsu will launch a new manga Akage Elf no Ozōsaiya-san (The Red-Haired Elf's Side Dish Shop) on the platform on November 18.

Image via Web Action's website © イトカツ, Futabasha Publishers Ltd.

The story follows the new owner of a 70-year-old side dish shop, Daisuke. On top of juggling his new business, Daisuke finds himself falling for the head chef of the restaurant: the red-haired elf Elsie.

Itokatsu ended the Otonari Little Witch manga in November 2024. The artist launched the series in Futabasha 's Monthly Action manga magazine in May 2023. Following the publication's end in February 2024, the series moved to the Web Action platform. Futabasha released the third and final volume on January 9.

Itokatsu launched the Silver Nina manga in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in 2012 and ended it in August 2019. The manga had an "epilogue story" that debuted in the magazine in September 2019. The manga has 15 volumes. Crunchyroll released the manga digitally as it serialized in Japan.

Itokatsu launched the Mitsuba-kun wa Aniyome-san to . manga in Manga Action in April 2020, and ended it in March 2022 with four volumes.

Source: Web Action