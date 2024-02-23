×
Monthly Action's Final Issue Reveals Fates of Remaining Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Most manga move to Web Action, some headliners move to Manga Action sister magazine

The final issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine revealed the fates of the manga currently serializing in the magazine on Saturday.

Coolkyoushinja's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Yoshikazu Hamada's Tsugumomo, Yu Satomi's Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho, emu.'s Wazato Miseteru? Kamoi-san., and Kiyomasa Masanoshita's Kawasemi-san no Tsuri Gohan are all moving to sister magazine Manga Action.

The four Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid spinoff manga — including Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse, and Kobayashi-san-chi no Maid Dragon: Lucoa wa Boku no xx Desu — will all transfer to the Web Action manga website.

Chihiro Kurachi's Hina no Mama ja Dame Desu ka? and Kōichi Ōnishi's Seiten no Ordo - Talc Teikoku Kōkyī Hishi manga both published their final chapters in the issue.

Other manga moving to Web Action include:

Futabasha released the first issue of Monthly Action on May 25, 2013. May 25 also happens to be the anniversary of Futabasha's founding.

The magazine serialized the above-mentioned Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid and Tsugumomo, as well as Action Mask, My Brother’s Husband, Orange, UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying!, My Pathetic Vampire Life, Our Colors, My Boy, Become You, The Country Without Humans, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, and Holmes of Kyoto.

Source: Monthly Action April issue

