Monthly Action's Final Issue Reveals Fates of Remaining Manga
Coolkyoushinja's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Yoshikazu Hamada's Tsugumomo, Yu Satomi's Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho, emu.'s Wazato Miseteru? Kamoi-san., and Kiyomasa Masanoshita's Kawasemi-san no Tsuri Gohan are all moving to sister magazine Manga Action.
The four Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid spinoff manga — including Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse, and Kobayashi-san-chi no Maid Dragon: Lucoa wa Boku no xx Desu — will all transfer to the Web Action manga website.
Chihiro Kurachi's Hina no Mama ja Dame Desu ka? and Kōichi Ōnishi's Seiten no Ordo - Talc Teikoku Kōkyī Hishi manga both published their final chapters in the issue.
Other manga moving to Web Action include:
- Kakushite! Makina-san!!
- Tsuki Izuru Machi no Hitobito
- Suki Darake da yo Yamada-san!!
- Mibōjin Elf no Kanamori-san
- Otonari Little Witch
- Hajimete no Ojō-sama
- Chōkadō Girls
- Chimera Project: Zero
- Akazukin, Tabi no Tochū de Shitai to Deau.
- Seishōnen Ashibe
- Wakaba-chan wa Wakarasetai
- Himote no Gimon ni Kotaeru Hon
- Holmes of Kyoto
- Bōken ni wa, Buki ga Hitsuyō da! - Kodawari Rudy no Kajiya Gurashi
- Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time
- Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni
- Isekai Cheat Kaitakuki
- Nagomi Kyūketsuki no Kogomi-san
- Yumegahara-san wa Yumemigachi!
- Armagia -Project-
Futabasha released the first issue of Monthly Action on May 25, 2013. May 25 also happens to be the anniversary of Futabasha's founding.
The magazine serialized the above-mentioned Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid and Tsugumomo, as well as Action Mask, My Brother’s Husband, Orange, UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying!, My Pathetic Vampire Life, Our Colors, My Boy, Become You, The Country Without Humans, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, and Holmes of Kyoto.
