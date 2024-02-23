Monthly Action's Final Issue Reveals Fates of Remaining Manga

Most manga move to Web Action, some headliners move tosister magazine

Image via Amazon © Futabasha

The final issue of'smagazine revealed the fates of the manga currently serializing in the magazine on Saturday.

Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Yoshikazu Hamada 's Tsugumomo , Yu Satomi 's Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho , emu.'s Wazato Miseteru? Kamoi-san . , and Kiyomasa Masanoshita 's Kawasemi-san no Tsuri Gohan are all moving to sister magazine Manga Action .

The four Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid spinoff manga — including Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Kanna's Daily Life , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Fafnir the Recluse , and Kobayashi-san-chi no Maid Dragon: Lucoa wa Boku no xx Desu — will all transfer to the Web Action manga website.

Chihiro Kurachi 's Hina no Mama ja Dame Desu ka? and Kōichi Ōnishi's Seiten no Ordo - Talc Teikoku Kōkyī Hishi manga both published their final chapters in the issue.

Other manga moving to Web Action include:

Futabasha released the first issue of Monthly Action on May 25, 2013. May 25 also happens to be the anniversary of Futabasha 's founding.

The magazine serialized the above-mentioned Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid and Tsugumomo , as well as Action Mask , My Brother’s Husband , Orange , UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! , My Pathetic Vampire Life , Our Colors , My Boy , Become You , The Country Without Humans , I Want to Eat Your Pancreas , and Holmes of Kyoto .