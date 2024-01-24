Futabasha's Monthly Action Magazine Ends Publication on February 24

Image via Monthly Action website © Futabasha

The March issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that the magazine will end publication, with the magazine's next issue on February 24 being its last issue. That issue will also reveal the fates of the manga currently serializing in the magazine.

The next issue will feature a collaboration cover between Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga and Yoshikazu Hamada 's Tsugumomo manga.

Futabasha released the first issue of Monthly Action on May 25, 2013. May 25 also happens to be the anniversary of Futabasha 's founding.

The magazine serialized the above-mentioned Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid and Tsugumomo , as well as Action Mask , My Brother’s Husband , Orange , UzaMaid - Our Maid is Way Too Annoying! , My Pathetic Vampire Life , Our Colors , My Boy , Become You , The Country Without Humans , I Want to Eat Your Pancreas , and Holmes of Kyoto .