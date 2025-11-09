×
The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade Manga Ends

posted on by Anita Tai
Manga adaptation debuted in September 2021
The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade volume 1 cover
Image via Amazon
© Nozomi Ginyoku, Nobuhisa Tsuruoka, Hakusensha
The 37th issue of Hakusensha's Young Animal Zero magazine on Saturday published the final chapter of Nobuhisa Tsuruoka's manga of Nozomi Ginyoku's The Skeleton Enchanted by the Cursed Blade: The Greatest Demon Lord, Who Conquers the Dungeon and Commands an Invincible Army (Yōtō ni Miirareshi Skeleton ~Meikyū wo Shihai, Muteki no Gunzei wo Hikiiru "Saikyо̄" no Ken Maо̄) story.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Out of all the horrors born in the labyrinth, skeletons are the weakest. In a world where the strong prey on the weak, one skeleton has no choice but to always run from danger—until a fateful encounter with a sentient cursed blade gives him unfathomable abilities?! From Nozomi Ginyoku, the author of I'm a Behemoth, comes the unlikeliest story of one monster's rise to the top!

The manga debuted in Young Animal Zero in September 2021. Hakusensha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on July 29. Yen Press shipped the first volume on June 3 and will ship the second volume on November 25.

Nozomi Ginyoku debuted the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2019.

Yen Press licensed Ginyoku's I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet (S Rank Monster no “Behemoth” dakedo, Neko to Machigawarete Elf Musume no Pet Toshite Kurashitemasu) light novel, as well as Tarō Shinonome's manga adaptation of the novel, both of which debuted in March 2018. The manga debuted in Young Animal Arashi and was then serialized in Young Animal.

Source: Young Animal Zero 37th issue

