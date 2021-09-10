Nozomi Ginyoku's Yōtō ni Miirareshi Skeleton Story Gets Manga

Nobuhisa Tsuruoka launches manga on September 13

This year's 18th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on Friday that Nozomi Ginyoku 's Yōtō ni Miirareshi Skeleton ~Meikyū wo Shihai, Muteki no Gunzei wo Hikiiru "Saikyо̄" no Ken Maо̄ story is getting a manga by Nobuhisa Tsuruoka in the October issue of Young Animal Zero on September 13.

The story follows a skeleton who gains power from a sword to become a demon king who rules over the labyrinth and leads an invicible army.

Yōtō ni Miirareshi Skeleton debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in July 2019.

Yen Press licensed Ginyoku's I'm a "Behemoth," an S-Ranked Monster, But Mistaken for a Cat, I Live As an Elf Girl's Pet ( S Rank Monster no “Behemoth” dakedo, Neko to Machigawarete Elf Musume no Pet Toshite Kurashitemasu ) light novel (pictured above right), as well as Tarō Shinonome 's manga adaptation of the novel, both of which debuted in March 2018. The manga debuted in Young Animal Arashi and was then serialized in Young Animal .