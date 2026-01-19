FX Fighter Kurumi-chan Manga Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Monday that storywriter Demunyan and artist Daisuki Tansan 's FX Fighter Kurumi-chan ( FX Senshi Kurumi-chan ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation that will debut in 2026.

Yuki Ogawa ( Ōya-san wa Shishunki! , Mieruko-chan , Miru Tights ) is directing the anime at Passione . Kenta Ihara ( Blue Miburo , Sentenced to Be a Hero ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Kazuyuki Ueda ( BanG Dream! (TV 2) , Love Flops , Hinako Note ) is the character designer, and Takurō Iga ( Oshi no Ko , Trillion Game ) is composing the music.

Aina Suzuki will star in the anime as Kurumi Fukuga.

The manga centers on Kurumi Fukuka, a college student who will make her debut on the foreign exchange market in order to recover the 20 million yen (about US$126,000) her late mother lost in that market. She believes that it will be easy to get back that money, and with that goal in mind, she jumps into a world where things can turn from heaven to hell in an instant. Unrealized losses and loss-cutting, a racing heart that won't stop... Despite this, she wants to buy, sell, and earn. She is joined by other "FX fighters," and the market heats up. Kurumi continues to play a cute and slightly dangerous money game as charts swing back and forth. Can Kurumi and her friends survive in this raging world?

The duo launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine in February 2021. Kadokawa will release the ninth volume in Japan on January 22.



