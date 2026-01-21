Hitoshi Motomiya's Bunnaguri Sensei Manga Ends

Manga launched in September 2025

Image via Grand Jump website © Hiroshi Motomiya, Shueisha

The fourth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine published the final chapter of Hiroshi Motomiya 's Bunnaguri Sensei (Punching Teacher) manga on Wednesday.

The manga centers on a passionate teacher that will punch a hole in the school education with his own fist.

Motomiya launched the manga in Grand Jump in September 2025.

Motomiya launched the Jinsei Iroiro (The Variety of Life) manga in Grand Jump in June 2024. The manga follows the story of Tetsutarō Kurosawa, who suddenly resigns from his corporate job and decides to live his life mainly by impulse. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in February 2025.

Motomiya's Enma manga recently ended in May 2025. The manga's single volume shipped in November 2025. Motomiya launched the manga in Weekly Young Jump magazine in January 2025.

Motomiya ended his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni : Takahashi Korekiyo , the latest manga from his Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series, in April 2023. The manga launched in Grand Jump in December 2022. Shueisha published one compiled book volume of the manga in June 2023.

Motomiya's Takeki Ōgon no Kuni manga series was serialized in Shueisha 's Business Jump magazine from 1990 to 1992, and featured stories about real-life Japanese historical figures. Previous manga in this series have centered on Yatarō Iwasaki in 1990, Dōsan in 2000, Munenori Yagyū in 2010, Tadataka Inō from November 2020 to July 2021, Sontoku Ninomiya (whose birth name is Kinjirō Ninomiya) from October 2021 to May 2022, and Kimimasa Yuri in July 2022.

Motomiya debuted as a manga artist in 1965. Many of his other manga — such as Otoko Ippiki Gaki Daisho , Ore no Sora , and Otokogi — have inspired live-action and anime adaptations. His Katsu Fūtarō!! manga inspired a live-action film that opened in November 2019.

Motomiya's popular Salaryman Kintaro manga inspired two new live-action films. The first film, titled Salaryman Kintaro Akatsuki-hen ( Salaryman Kintaro Dawn), opened in Japan in January 2025, while the second film, titled Salaryman Kintaro Sakigake-hen ( Salaryman Kintaro Vanguard), opened in February 2025.

The Salaryman Kintaro manga has been running on and off in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine since 1994. He restarted the series as a web manga in April of 2005, and has launched several spinoff series in Weekly Young Jump since 2009. NTT Solmare 's ComicFriends Facebook -based service briefly offered the manga in English, but the service closed in 2012. The manga has inspired a live-action film directed by Takashi Miike , several live-action drama series, and a 2001 anime series that Arts Magic released in North America.