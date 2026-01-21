The Days of Diamond Manga Enters Another Hiatus

Series returned from previous hiatus in September

Image via Amazon Japan © Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine announced on Wednesday that Ōhashi Hirai 's The Days of Diamond ( Diamond no Kōzai ) manga will enter a hiatus beginning with this year's eighth issue of the magazine on Thursday. The account will provide more information about the manga's return in the future.

The series recently returned from hiatus on September 18.

The manga went on an earlier hiatus on September 5, 2024 due to Hirai preparing to release seventh compiled book volume, and the manga was originally slated to resume on October 3, 2024, before delaying the return to October 31, 2024.

The manga previously went on hiatus in August 2024 due to personal reasons for Hirai, and returned at the end of that month.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

“I was meant to play baseball!” Jiro Ayasegawa has a natural gift for sports, but life can be lonely at the top. He's crushed other players' dreams. Some have even given up their sport altogether because of him. Eventually, he encounters "The Bambies," a low-level, local kids' baseball team that plays purely for fun. Jiro signs up, thinking that he's finally found an easy-going team to enjoy baseball with, until things take a sudden turn...

Hirai launched the manga in Young Jump in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 18.