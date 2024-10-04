Ōhashi Hirai's The Days of Diamond Manga Extends Hiatus to October 31

Manga went on hiatus on September 5, originally slated to return on October 3

© Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha

Diamond no Kōzai

The official X (formerly) account for'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's) manga is extending its hiatus so that Hirai can build up a buffer of manuscripts to prepare for a return to weekly serialization. The manga will return in the magazine's 48th issue on October 31.

The manga went on hiatus in the 40th issue on September 5 due to Hirai preparing to release seventh compiled book volume, and the manga was originally slated to resume on October 3.

The manga previously went on hiatus on August 8 due to personal reasons for Hirai, and returned on August 29.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

“I was meant to play baseball!” Jiro Ayasegawa has a natural gift for sports, but life can be lonely at the top. He's crushed other players' dreams. Some have even given up their sport altogether because of him. Eventually, he encounters "The Bambies," a low-level, local kids' baseball team that plays purely for fun. Jiro signs up, thinking that he's finally found an easy-going team to enjoy baseball with, until things take a sudden turn...

Hirai launched the manga in Young Jump in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 19.