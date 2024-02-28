Manga Plus Adds Set it and Forget it, The Days of Diamond, Catenaccio Manga

Set it and Forget it debuted on Thursday

Image via Manga Plus' Twitter account © Kakaru, Kiri Tono, Rie Shibuya, Shueisha

Set it and Forget it

The Days of Diamond

'sannounced on Wednesday that it is publishing the, andmanga. The company has posted chapters up to the latest one for each series.

Kakaru and Kiri Tono debuted the Set it and Forget it ( Hottarakashi Meshi ) with five-star rice meister Rie Shibuya on Shonen Jump+ on Thursday.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

At 25, Fuko's true love isn't romance; it's food. Her path to cooking begins with a lucky bingo win—a nifty rice cooker! But with her kitchen occupied by her pet hermit crab, Hikki, Fuko has to get creative... Cooking with only a rice cooker?! Challenge accepted! Join Fuko as she steams ahead in this lazy gourmet adventure!

Ōhashi Hirai 's The Days of Diamond ( Diamond no Kōzai ) manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in February 2023.

MANGA Plus describes the manga:

“I was meant to play baseball!” Jiro Ayasegawa has a natural gift for sports, but life can be lonely at the top. He's crushed other players' dreams. Some have even given up their sport altogether because of him. Eventually, he encounters "The Bambies," a low-level, local kids' baseball team that plays purely for fun. Jiro signs up, thinking that he's finally found an easy-going team to enjoy baseball with, until things take a sudden turn...

Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on December 19. The manga was nominated this year in the 17th Manga Taisho awards.

Daisuke Morimoto launched the Catenaccio manga in Weekly Young Jump in October 2022.

MANGA Plus describes the series:

Yataro Araki, a member of the Tojo High School soccer team, has big dreams. Within a decade, he sees himself conquering the soccer world's loftiest peak: European “football!” Fast forward to what may be his last soccer match before graduation, the match that will make or break his dreams. Having thus far failed to attract the attention of scouts, he is now desperate do whatever it takes to prove himself. Yataro is prepared to get his hands dirty if it means winning. If it means standing at the top! Welcome to the world of international football! Nothing is sacred, no rule is left unbroken! Not when victory is on the line!

Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on December 19.