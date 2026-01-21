Takuma Tokashiki's Lili-Men Manga to End With 13th Volume

Manga about human versus succubus launched in 2022

Manga author Takuma Tokashiki revealed on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Tuesday that his Lili-Men manga will end in its 13th compiled book volume.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service simultaneously releases the manga's chapters in English and describes the story:

Succubi, a species that uses humans as seedbeds to reproduce, and humanity, which is set on the eradication of every single succubus. As the unrelenting war between these two incompatible groups wages on, a “king” who will bring about the end of the war is born. The one chosen for the role of king is…?!From an author with a unique background as a CG artist in Hollywood, comes an extraordinary piece of entertainment that is sure to rock the world!

Tokashiki debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2022. The manga moved to being published only on YanMaga Web in September 2024, where it gets new chapters every other Saturday. Kodansha published the manga's 12th volume on Tuesday.

Tokashiki noted that he quit his old job of working on CGI on Marvel films to return to drawing manga. His Twitter account profile states he worked on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , and Spider-Man: No Way Home .