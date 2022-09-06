Hollywood CG Artist Tokashiki Takuma Launches Manga

Lili-Men manga about war between humans, succubi launches on September 12

This year's 40th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Takuma Tokashiki will launch a new manga titled Lili-Men in the magazine's next issue on September 12. Tokashiki posted an image of the announcement of the manga on his Twitter account.

Tokashiki noted that he quit his old job of working on CGI on Marvel films to return to drawing manga. His Twitter account profile states he worked on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , and Spider-Man: No Way Home .

The manga teases the story with the tagline "Tragedy and destiny make heroes." The manga is set in a world where mankind has been in a long, eternal war to exterminate the race known as "succubi." Eventually, a "king" is born that will bring an end to the war.