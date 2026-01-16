Universal Studios Hollywood to Launch One Piece's Live Water Stunt Show

Universal Fan Fest Nights will also feature Super Mario World & more this spring

The Universal Studios Hollywood theme park confirmed on Thursday that One Piece is back for the park's Universal Fan Fest Nights — only this time with a "live show extravaganza" inspired by the one at Universal Studios Japan . The event will run on select nights between April 25 and May 16.

According to the park, the event campaign will “immerse guests in the spellbinding worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and anime based on this year's all-new innovative experiences, including Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters and ONE PIECE , as well as the return of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS by popular demand.” Universal Studios Hollywood further notes, “Guests will be treated to all-new experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD for a limited time.”

This year, the park's WaterWorld show venue will debut the One Piece : Grand Pirate Show. The show is set to transport guests “to the very heart of the world of ONE PIECE – enveloped in friendship, freedom and mayhem.” Universal Fan Fest Nights debuted last year without this One Piece show, but fan have enjoyed a stunt-filled One Piece Premier Show at Universal Studios Japan since 2007:

Image courtesy of Universal Studios Japan

As the name implies, the Colorful Yoshi Celebration will offer a “vibrant, multi-colored Yoshi celebration in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.” The attraction will allow guests to explore the land and meet colorful Yoshi's seen throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

Fans can once gain enjoy One Piece and Super Mario themed dishes. As of press time, the park only teased an image of the One Piece food options. However, the park has revealed Super Mario World's Tasty Yoshi Beverage at Toadstool Café.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will run between April 23 and 25, May 1 and 3, May 7 and 9, and May 14 to 16. Tickets are available on the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Prices range from US$74 to US$350. Early access tickets for the event are available for an additional US$20.

Sources: Press release, Universal Studios Hollywood (link 2, link 3, link 4)