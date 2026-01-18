Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity Series Reveals New Trailer, Cast, Theme Song Artist

Toei 's Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity , the first show in its new live-action tokusatsu (special effects) brand Project R.E.D. , streamed its "Super Production Announcement" on Sunday and revealed the show's new trailer, cast, and theme song "LOVE IS THE STRONGEST" by May'n . Toei Tokusatsu World's official YouTube channel also streamed the show's English-subtitled trailer:

(Turn on closed caption button for English subtitles)

The show will have three multiverse Earths named A0073, Λ8018, and I5109 (using the Greek letters Alpha, Lambda, and Iota, respectively). The cast members for the characters in the Galactic Federation Police are:

Multiverse A0073

Kōhei Nagata as Reiji Doki/Gavan Infinity, an investigator in the Galactic Federation Police's data section

Arihiro Matsunaga as Daisuke Date, chief of the data section

Kohana Arisaka as Agi, an autonomous AI assistant in the data section

Hiroto Yasuda as Rikiya Wanibuchi of the 1st Investigation Section

Multiverse Λ8018

Ryūga Akahane as Setsuna Aikokuin/Gavan Bushido, a task force leader in the Galactic Federation Police's

public safety division

Anna Iriyama as Rui Amō, commander of the public safety division

Multiverse I5109

Kokona Sumi as Kiki Iwai/Gavan Luminous of the criminal identification section of the Galactic Federation Police

Lana Tanida as Kotobuki Takanari, an investigator and Luminous' partner

Other characters include:

Yūta Hiraoka as Carel Qom Vigiles, head of security

Takehito Koyasu as the voice of PatRun of the 1st Investigation Section

Toshihiko Seki as the system voice for the Gavarion Trigger activation item and Cosmo Gavarion spaceship

Ayako Kawasumi as the narrator and the voice of Emolgia

Additionally, the Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club announced that it will produce a spinoff live-action drama in conjunction with Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity , which is slated to stream in early March.

The series will debut on February 15 at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi .

Hirofumi Fukuzawa and others are directing the show. Atsuhiro Tomioka and others are writing the scripts. Hiroshi Futsuda is the special effects director. Kentarō Sonoda and Yūki Nara are composing the music.

Project R.E.D. , which stands for "Records of Extraordinary Dimensions," will take over TV Asahi 's Sunday 9:30 a.m. timeslot from Toei 's long-running Super Sentai series. The brand will feature red-themed heroes in various stories, which Toei is leaving open to crossover appearances in each others' shows.

Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity will pay homage to the Space Sheriff Gavan series from 1982, the first in Toei 's Metal Hero tokusatsu series. Space Sheriff Gavan also inspired a 2012 movie. While taking its aesthetic and thematic cues from the classic series — such as the metallic costume of the hero, the outer space setting, and the science fiction theming — the new show will feature an entirely new story.

The Kyodo news agency reported on October 30 that Toei and TV Asahi 's long-running Super Sentai series will end with the currently airing No.1 Sentai Gozyuger show, which debuted in February 2025. ( Gozyuger now airs on TV Asahi right after Kamen Rider Zeztz , and the Kamen Rider and Super Sentai franchises together have filled TV Asahi 's "Super Hero Time" tokusats u programming block on Sunday mornings since 2003.)

According to Kyodo and The Sankei Shimbun , the reason the series is ending is that income earned from events, merchandise, and film adaptations was not enough to cover the production costs of the series.

No.1 Sentai Gozyuger is the 49th installment in Toei 's franchise , and commemorates the franchise 's 50th anniversary. As part of the 50th anniversary, the "All Super Sentai Exhibition" tour was held across Japan, which started in Tokyo in August, and ended on January 4 in Sendai. NHK also held a poll to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

Manga creator Shōtarō Ishinomori ( Cyborg 009 , Kamen Rider ) developed the first two Super Sentai series Himitsu Sentai Gorenger (1975) and J.A.K.Q. Dengekitai (1977) with Toei , and Toei co-produced the next two series with Marvel Comics .

The Super Sentai franchise spawned the overseas adaptation and remake franchise Power Rangers in 1993. Power Rangers marked its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Sources: Project R.E.D.'s X/Twitter account, Eiga Natalie