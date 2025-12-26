Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity Series' Trailer Unveils February 15 Premiere

Tokusatsu series reveals visuals, staff

The official X/Twitter account for Toei 's Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity , the first show in its new live-action tokusatsu (special effects) brand Project R.E.D. , unveiled a video, visuals, video, and staff on Thursday. The video announces that the series will debut on February 15 at 9:30 a.m. JST on TV Asahi .

The account also shared a visual of Cosmo Gavalion:

Hirofumi Fukuzawa is directing the show. Atsuhiro Tomioka is writing the script. Hiroshi Butsuda is the special effects director. Kentarō Sonoda and Yūki Nara are composing the music.

Image via Toei ©テレビ朝日・東映AG・東映

, which stands for "Records of Extraordinary Dimensions," will take over's Sunday 9:30 a.m. timeslot from's long-runningseries.will premiere onin 2026.

The brand will feature red-themed heroes in various stories, which Toei is leaving open to crossover appearances in each others' shows.

Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity will pay homage to the Space Sheriff Gavan series from 1982, the first in Toei 's Metal Hero tokusatsu series. Space Sheriff Gavan also inspired a 2012 movie. While taking its aesthetic and thematic cues from the classic series — such as the metallic costume of the hero, the outer space setting, and the science fiction theming — the new show will feature an entirely new story.

The Kyodo news agency reported on October 30 that Toei and TV Asahi 's long-running Super Sentai series will end with the currently airing No.1 Sentai Gozyuger show, which debuted on February 16. ( Gozyuger now airs on TV Asahi right after Kamen Rider Zeztz , and the Kamen Rider and Super Sentai franchises together have filled TV Asahi 's "Super Hero Time" tokusatsu programming block on Sunday mornings since 2003.)

According to Kyodo and The Sankei Shimbun , the reason the series is ending is that income earned from events, merchandise, and film adaptations was not enough to cover the production costs of the series.

No.1 Sentai Gozyuger is the 49th installment in Toei 's franchise , and commemorates the franchise 's 50th anniversary. As part of the 50th anniversary, the "All Super Sentai Exhibition" tour is being held across Japan, which started in Tokyo in August. Current and future stops include Nagoya and Sendai. NHK also recently held a poll to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

Manga creator Shōtarō Ishinomori ( Cyborg 009 , Kamen Rider ) developed the first two Super Sentai series Himitsu Sentai Gorenger (1975) and J.A.K.Q. Dengekitai (1977) with Toei , and Toei co-produced the next two series with Marvel Comics .

The Super Sentai franchise spawned the overseas adaptation and remake franchise Power Rangers in 1993. Power Rangers marked its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Sources: Project R.E.D.'s X/Twitter account, Anime! Anime! (Kōtarō Nakase)