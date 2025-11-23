Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity Series Takes Over Super Sentai's Timeslot

Gavan Infinity launches new tokusatsu brand Project R.E.D.

Toei announced on Monday that it is launching a new live-action tokusatsu (special effects) brand titled Project R.E.D. , which stands for "Records of Extraordinary Dimensions," and that this new brand will take over TV Asahi 's Sunday 9:30 a.m. timeslot from Toei 's long-running Super Sentai series. The first series in the brand is Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity .

Image via Toei ©テレビ朝日・東映AG・東映

The brand will feature red-themed heroes in various stories, which Toei is leaving open to crossover appearances in each others' shows.

Super Space Sheriff Gavan Infinity will pay homage to the Space Sheriff Gavan series from 1982, the first in Toei 's Metal Hero tokusatsu series. Space Sheriff Gavan also inspired a 2012 movie. While taking its aesthetic and thematic cues from the classic series — such as the metallic costume of the hero, the outer space setting, and the science fiction theming — the new show will feature an entirely new story.

The Kyodo news agency reported on October 30 that Toei and TV Asahi 's long-running Super Sentai series will end with the currently airing No.1 Sentai Gozyuger show, which debuted on February 16. ( Gozyuger now airs on TV Asahi right after Kamen Rider Zeztz , and the Kamen Rider and Super Sentai franchises together have filled TV Asahi 's "Super Hero Time" tokusatsu programming block on Sunday mornings since 2003.)

According to Kyodo and The Sankei Shimbun , the reason the series is ending is that income earned from events, merchandise, and film adaptations was not enough to cover the production costs of the series.

No.1 Sentai Gozyuger is the 49th installment in Toei 's franchise , and commemorates the franchise 's 50th anniversary. As part of the 50th anniversary, the "All Super Sentai Exhibition" tour is being held across Japan, which started in Tokyo in August. Current and future stops include Nagoya and Sendai. NHK also recently held a poll to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

Manga creator Shōtarō Ishinomori ( Cyborg 009 , Kamen Rider ) developed the first two Super Sentai series Himitsu Sentai Gorenger (1975) and J.A.K.Q. Dengekitai (1977) with Toei , and Toei co-produced the next two series with Marvel Comics .

The Super Sentai franchise spawned the overseas adaptation and remake franchise Power Rangers in 1993. Power Rangers marked its 30th anniversary in 2023.

Sources: Toei, Mantan Web via Hachima Kikō