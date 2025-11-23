1-Hour Undead Unluck Anime Special's Trailer Reveals Queen Bee's Theme Songs

The staff for the television anime of Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga unveiled a new visual and trailer video for the anime's one-hour special on Monday. The video reveals the special's opening theme song "01" (the anime's first opening theme song), and its B-side track "02" as the ending theme song, both performed by Queen Bee .

Image via Undead Unluck anime's website © 戸塚慶文／集英社・アンデッドアンラック製作委員会

The special will air on December 25 on MBS and TBS and their affiliates.

New cast for the special includes Kenshō Ono as Tella, Billy's subordinate and Takehito Koyasu as Balance, an original character who is an UMA who manages world balance.

Sunghoo Park ( Jujutsu Kaisen ) is directing the special and handling storyboards at his studio E&H production . Yamato Haishima ( Fire Force ) is returning for the screenplay. Hideyuki Morioka ( D.Gray-man ) is returning to design characters with Shun'ichi Ishimoto ( Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ). Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is again composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is again producing and planning the anime. david production , the animation studio for the first season, is providing cooperation.

Other staff members include:

Moe Kahara stars as Fuuko Izumo and Yūichi Nakamura voices Andy. Other confirmed returning cast members include Mariya Ise as Juiz, Rikiya Koyama as Billy, and Tomokazu Sugita as Apocalypse.

The special will feature a completely original story written by Tozuka. Tozuka also designed a new UMA creature for the special.

The television anime debuted in October 2023 and ended with its 24th episode in March 2024. The anime is streaming on Hulu .

TMS Entertainment describes the anime:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for.



The anime reunited the main staff of the Fire Force anime. Yuki Yase directed the anime at david production ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ). Morioka designed the characters for animation, and Suehiro composed the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS produced and planned the anime.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. The manga ended its magazine serialization on January 27. Shueisha published the manga's 27th and final compiled book volume on April 4, and it included five epilogue chapters.

Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

The manga ranked at #14 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list of manga for male readers. The manga also won the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (Next Manga Awards) in August 2020.