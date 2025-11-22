Steins;Gate Re:Boot Game Posts New Trailer

Spike Chunsoft posted on Friday a new trailer to preview the gameplay in its release of MAGES. ' Steins;Gate Re:Boot game in North America and Europe.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The game will launch for North America and Europe on PC viain 2026.

Steins;Gate Re:Boot was originally announced for release this year, but was delayed to 2026.

The game's characters have been revamped with redesigned clothing and accessories by character designer huke . The game's background graphics depict the Akihabara scene of 2010, and locations not featured in the original game have been added. The game's event stills were drawn under the supervision of huke . Scenes not featured in the original game have been added.

The game's 15th anniversary movie began streaming in October 2024, and it stated, " Steins;Gate will continue."

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 as the second Science Adventure Series project from MAGES. (then known as 5pb. ) and inspired a television anime in 2011. The game also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018. The franchise includes several sequel and spinoff games, and manga adaptations.

A Hollywood live-action television adaptation of the game was announced in 2020.

MAGES. also announced in 2020 that was developing a Steins;Gate 0 Elite game.