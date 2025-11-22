Zipangu Music Festival Brings Ado, 'Atarashii Gakkō!,' More Japanese Artists to Los Angeles

Image via Zipangu's X/Twitter account © CLOUD NINE / Goldenvoice

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday that Goldenvoice andwill host a new one-day music festival Zipangu at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California on May 16, 2026.will headline the event, while it will also host, Hana,, Yuki Chiba, and

The new event hopes to create “a new gateway for U.S. audiences to experience the originality, energy, and storytelling of modern Japanese music.” Tickets will go on sale on November 25 at 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST.

Ado and Atarashii Gakkō! performed at "matsuri '25: Japanese Music Experience" at the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles on March 16. Ado went on the "Hibana" tour across the world beginning on April 26, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. The tour had stops in the United States, United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Australia, and several more countries. Ado went on the "Wish" tour with stops in the U.S. and Europe in February 2024.

Ado debuted with the single "Usseewa" in October 2020, which ranked at #1 in Billboard Japan, and remained on the chart for 17 weeks. She released the single when she was only 17 years old. Within anime, she was the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime in 2022, and collaborated with other artists to perform an entire album of songs for the film. She also performed the opening theme song "Kura Kura" for the Spy×Family anime's second season.

Atarashii Gakkō! performed at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024.

The Atarashii Gakkō! girl music group performed the ending theme song for the 2018 SNS Police anime, and the members also did minor voice acting roles in some of the series' episodes. The group also performed theme songs for Labyrinth , the second season of Grand Blue Dreaming , and Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura .

Chanmina composed and performed the theme song for the Bullet/Bullet original net animation.

MAN WITH A MISSION toured North America in 2024. The group went on an international tour in May and June 2023, with stops in North America and Europe.

MAN WITH A MISSION and milet performed the opening theme song "Kizuna no Kiseki" (Bonds of Miracle) for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime.

MAN WITH A MISSION previously performed themes for Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Vinland Saga , the fifth season of My Hero Academia , The Seven Deadly Sins , and the first two seasons of the Log Horizon anime series. They also contributed songs for the Crows Explode , HK/Hentai Kamen , and Judge live-action films. The band is notable for performing in wolf masks, and referring to themselves as wolves.

10-FEET performed the theme song "Dai Zero Kan" in The First Slam Dunk film and the song was nominated for Best Anime Song at the inaugural Music Awards Japan. The group also perform the opening theme song for the second part of the Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray anime.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Nicole Fell)