Man With a Mission, milet Perform Opening Theme for Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Arc Anime

A livestream presentation for the Demon Slayer franchise revealed on Friday that MAN WITH A MISSION and milet will perform the opening theme song "Kizuna no Kiseki" (Bonds of Miracle) for the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime. Aniplex is streaming a preview of the song (region locked to Japan only).

The event also revealed three more cast members for the series:

Ryotaro Okiayu as Kokushibo (upper rank 1)

as Kokushibo (upper rank 1) Toshio Furukawa as Hantengu (upper rank 4)

as Hantengu (upper rank 4) Kousuke Toriumi as Gyokko (upper rank 5)

As previously announced, Mamoru Miyano voices the new character Dōma, who is upper rank 2.

The below video previews the new cast.

© 吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

The anime will premiere in April with a one-hour special. In addition, the "World Tour Jōei: Kimetsu no Yaiba Jōgen Shūketsu, Soshite Katanakaji no Sato e" (World Tour Screenings: Demon Slayer: The Upper Ranks Gather and Onward to the Swordsmith Village) screenings will play in theaters in over 80 countries and territories, starting with Japan on Friday. The screenings will include episodes 10 and 11 of, as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Gotouge launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016. The manga ended in May 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume in December 2020. Viz Media published the manga in English.

Source: Abema TV