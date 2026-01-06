Melty Blood: Type Lumina Piece in Paradise Spinoff Manga Ends

Image via Amazon ©Metarogu, Type-Moon, French Bread, Kadokawa

Kadokawa 's Type-Moon Comic Ace manga website published on December 17 the final chapter of Metarogu's MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Piece in Paradise manga, a spinoff of Type-Moon and French Bread's Melty Blood: Type Lumina 2D fighting game.

The manga centers on Arima Miyako (a character from the original Melty Blood: Type Lumina game), who tries to learn how to play Melty Blood, her first fighting game. With the goal of reaching the top of the game, Arima goes through intensive training with her friends and rivals.

The manga launched on the Type-Moon Comic Ace website in 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2024, and the second volume in October that same year.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021. The game has text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. French Bread is developing the game.

The game uses the remake game as a base for its worldview, and is a completely new work. The game features more than 10 characters, including Shiki Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, Akita Tohno, and Ciel. All characters have 10 color variations, as well as their own story.

Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- is the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, and it launched for PS4 and Switch in August 2021. Kinoko Nasu returned to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi also returned as character designer.

Type-Moon 's original dōjin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.

Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood, in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final volume in 2010.

Source: Type-Moon Comic Ace

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.